Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

