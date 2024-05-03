The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.01. 1,074,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,091. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,865 shares of company stock valued at $14,059,180. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

