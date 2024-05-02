Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rises By 6.5%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Chimerix Stock Up 1.1 %

CMRX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMRX

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.