Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rises By 6.5%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Chimerix Stock Up 1.1 %
CMRX opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 37.93% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.
