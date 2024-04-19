GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

