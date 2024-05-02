10,847 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 146.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,516. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.42. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

