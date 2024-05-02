Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Stake Lifted by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,089 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 33,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 859,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 99,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,999 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,166. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

