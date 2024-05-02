iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 63.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,314,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,515,000 after purchasing an additional 508,964 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 494,470 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,489,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,544,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,898,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EZU stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,462 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

