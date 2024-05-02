PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE APD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.47. 399,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,899. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.