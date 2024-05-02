Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,397,919. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

