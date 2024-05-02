One Day In July LLC Has $44.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $44,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after purchasing an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,023,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,270,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,621,000 after purchasing an additional 82,283 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.04. 233,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,962. The company has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

