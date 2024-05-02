371,793 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 371,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,768,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 7.2% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.42. 201,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,091. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

