5,815 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Acquired by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

SPHB traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. 302,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,815. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $63.15 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $598.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.