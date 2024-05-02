Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC trimmed its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 50,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 254,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 2,281,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

