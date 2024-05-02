Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 129,956 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 129,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Cornell University acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after purchasing an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,949. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

