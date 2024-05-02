Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $277,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 319,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 8,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. 4,358,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,853,019. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $69.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a PEG ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

