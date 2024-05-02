37,528 Shares in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Acquired by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.62. 475,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,682. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

