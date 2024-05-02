Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.3% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.02. The company had a trading volume of 497,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.34 and its 200 day moving average is $383.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

