StockNews.com Lowers Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

GDOT opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $445.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter worth $7,869,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Green Dot by 360.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 609,084 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Green Dot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Green Dot by 438.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

