Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on QUAD

Quad/Graphics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE QUAD opened at $4.53 on Monday. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $236.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.39%.

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,150 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the third quarter worth about $468,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

(Get Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.