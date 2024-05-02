The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

HIG opened at $97.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock worth $10,141,126 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.