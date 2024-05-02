Financial Comparison: FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) vs. Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FTAI Infrastructure and Pioneer Railcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure -48.71% -32.27% -6.47% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Pioneer Railcorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure $320.47 million 2.25 -$121.34 million ($1.80) -3.94 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pioneer Railcorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTAI Infrastructure.

About FTAI Infrastructure



FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pioneer Railcorp



PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

