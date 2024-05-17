Comparing Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 7 10 0 2.59 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $216.19, indicating a potential upside of 42.96%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,233.33%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $1.83 billion 10.46 -$440.24 million ($2.68) -56.43 TFF Pharmaceuticals $730,000.00 7.46 -$21.24 million ($12.51) -0.17

TFF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -16.58% N/A -8.92% TFF Pharmaceuticals -2,897.95% -163.14% -144.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. In addition, the company develops patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease; Elebsiran to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; ALN-APP to treat Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Roche to develop pharmaceutical products containing zilebesiran. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Augmenta monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 therapeutics; TFF Niclosamide, which is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop Augmenta monoclonal antibodies; a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S; and a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to develop dry powder formulations of hyaluronan to prevent and treat respiratory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

