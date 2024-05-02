Head-To-Head Survey: SeaStar Medical (ICU) and Its Rivals

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) is one of 219 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SeaStar Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SeaStar Medical has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaStar Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaStar Medical N/A -$26.23 million -0.38 SeaStar Medical Competitors $1.08 billion $5.10 million 0.67

Profitability

SeaStar Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SeaStar Medical. SeaStar Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares SeaStar Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaStar Medical N/A N/A -741.57% SeaStar Medical Competitors -788.29% -158.55% -30.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.7% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of SeaStar Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SeaStar Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaStar Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaStar Medical Competitors 1554 4035 7659 213 2.49

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.70%. Given SeaStar Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaStar Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SeaStar Medical peers beat SeaStar Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

