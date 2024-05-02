Oder Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oder Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 38.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,558,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in AT&T by 30.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,227,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137,909 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 43.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 13,624,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,043,258. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

