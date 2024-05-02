Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $427,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,019.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.58.

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.33. 2,241,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.19. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $494.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

