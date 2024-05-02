PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 351 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.3% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.22. The stock had a trading volume of 538,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

