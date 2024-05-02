Win Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,177 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 692.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 521,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. 80,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $36.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

