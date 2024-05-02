Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,589 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Win Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.81. 27,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,950. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.46. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

