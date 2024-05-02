Win Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ANET traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.84. 738,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,384. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $111,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,514 shares of company stock worth $95,369,397 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

