Win Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Win Advisors Inc. decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,342,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,006,000 after purchasing an additional 993,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,773,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,702,000 after buying an additional 880,139 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.72. 2,330,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,141,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

