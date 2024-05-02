Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Owen LaRue LLC

Owen LaRue LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.1% of Owen LaRue LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $776.33. 908,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,763. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $399.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $761.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.21. The stock has a market cap of $737.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

