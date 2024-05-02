Owen LaRue LLC Acquires Shares of 44,696 Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Owen LaRue LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 3.4% of Owen LaRue LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Owen LaRue LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4,709.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EDV stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $69.39. 92,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $90.26.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

