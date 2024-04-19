TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTX opened at $7.37 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 158.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.03%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.80%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

