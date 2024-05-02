Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $728.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $745.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after acquiring an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $781.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.61 billion, a PE ratio of 134.75, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $761.41 and its 200-day moving average is $669.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.