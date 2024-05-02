Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.83. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.02 earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arch Resources news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $794,058.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,335 shares of company stock valued at $19,126,100 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

