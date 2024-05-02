3,095 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.82. 226,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. CRH plc has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $88.00.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

