Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,066 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,279,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

SCHA stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

