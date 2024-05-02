Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Get Our Latest Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Science Applications International stock opened at $128.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day moving average of $125.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.