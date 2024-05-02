Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.40 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 843,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 94,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 65,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

