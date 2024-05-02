Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VYM stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.