MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,882 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

