Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.38 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

