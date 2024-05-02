Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after purchasing an additional 986,683 shares during the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,598,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

