Beck Bode LLC Sells 161 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Beck Bode LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $201.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.64.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

