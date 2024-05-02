Beck Bode LLC Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.0% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 72.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

RACE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.86. 7,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.48. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $273.39 and a 1-year high of $442.80.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

