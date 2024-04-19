Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 67,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,652. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $884.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.