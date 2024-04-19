Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 93.6% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 700,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.03. 169,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

