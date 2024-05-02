HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSBC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 709.10 ($8.91) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 626.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 619.08. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 572.90 ($7.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 709.30 ($8.91). The firm has a market cap of £133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.54) to GBX 660 ($8.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 826.69 ($10.38).

Insider Transactions at HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.41), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($212,840.22). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,385.83). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

