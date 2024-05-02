Chenavari Toro Income Fund (TORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TOROGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON TORO opened at GBX 0.54 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.48. The company has a market cap of £1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Read More

Dividend History for Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.