Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. Astera Labs has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $95.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

